Brush fire burns through heavy fuel in West Melbourne Fast-moving brush fire reported in West Melbourne Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pkoVij Fire risk is increasing statewide, causing tens of thousands of acres to burn, trapping motorists on major roads and irritating lungs throghout Florida. Video by Jim Waymer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.