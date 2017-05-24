Brevard sheriff's deputy arrested, facing domestic violence charges
Brevard sheriff's deputy arrested, facing domestic violence charges Richard Lemons was arrested after police say he got in a scuffle with his soon-to-be ex-wife. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rimDpz A scuffle with his spouse has landed an off-duty Brevard County sheriff's deputy behind bars, according to a report from the Melbourne Police Department.
