Boil-water alert at Sea Park Elementary in Satellite Beach
Boil-water alert at Sea Park Elementary in Satellite Beach A water line ruptured at the school. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qNeMjw Melbourne area schools like Harbor City Elementary are using extra precautions like having to put plastic bags over water fountains, plastic bags over sink faucets and alot of battled water to keep the kids safe as a boil water notice remains in effect for the Melbourne area.
