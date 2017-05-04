Airport to update city on plans for new airline Monday

It's been a while since the Airport Commission has officially met with City Council members from the Special Committee on the Airport, which they'll do Monday night at City Hall. "I think we haven't had in maybe two years," James Oliveira, councilor of Ward 1, said. On Monday New Bedford airport manager Scot Servis will meet with the special committee to update them on the 139FAA Certification process, the TSA security plan and the narrowing of its secondary runway from 150 feet to 75 feet. With regard to the 139FAA certification process, the regional airport has been working on a partnership with Elite Airline, based in Melbourne, FL, for a 90-seat jet to travel from Melbourne to New Bedford twice a week.

