A message from Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell
Despite above average activity, SW Florida was spared once again. Of the 4 major hurricanes last year, none of them made landfall in Florida or in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raymond Bobo (May '12)
|6 hr
|NJ shore
|6
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Mon
|APONI
|2
|Bill Mick is a Pervert
|May 10
|Polansky
|1
|The Salon Professional Academy
|May 9
|TSPA_wont_stop_me
|2
|Jewish Genocide of White Europeans
|May 9
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
|Jews Want Your Kids Dead Period
|May 9
|Baruch Goldstein
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|May 9
|Bill Mick Absent
|13
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC