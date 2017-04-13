With road closures, hope is to avoid repeat of deadly '08 pile-up
With road closures, hope is to avoid repeat of deadly '08 pile-up Poor visibility from smoke causes 70-car pile-up, four deaths in Lakeland years ago Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pbyrsc Dense smoke left from a brush fire and fog in January 2008 caused an early morning multi-vehicle pileup that closed Interstate 4 near Lakeland. Morning road closures are likely to continue for many more days in Brevard County due to smoky conditions, meteorologists said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard
|12 hr
|Sheriff Spawn
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|12 hr
|Alan Dirtschortz
|9
|Jews with College Degrees
|12 hr
|Hasbara Troll
|10
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|12 hr
|Charlee Micklejewsky
|16
|Trump Another Jew Neocon Talmud Head
|12 hr
|Drmpfelstein
|1
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Wed
|PULTE is a RICO
|1
|Imagining the Holocaust
|Apr 5
|Herman Rosenblat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC