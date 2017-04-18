Video: Melania Trump reads to kids at...

Video: Melania Trump reads to kids at White House Easter Egg Roll

Monday Read more: Houston Chronicle

First Lady Melania Trump reads Kathie Lee Gifford's 'Party Animals' at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Video by the White House The annual White House Easter Egg Roll includes events like the Bunny Hop Stage, Reading Nook, egg roll, military bands and costumed characters.

