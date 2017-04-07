Trump's lies are catching up with him

Trump's lies are catching up with him

Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, said that statements arguing against military action in Syria should not be held against him because Trump wasn't president then, but it is obvious that persistent dishonesty and inconsistent remarks from the White House are diminishing America's reputation as a world leader. Days before the 2016 election, Trump complained that his opponent and the prior administration "spent trillions" on Middle East wars "that never end" and he was severely critical of US leadership in the region.

