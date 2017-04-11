Traffic Alert: Suspicious package at ...

Traffic Alert: Suspicious package at Nasa Blvd, Airport Blvd

36 min ago

TRAFFIC ALERT: Suspicious package at NASA Blvd, Airport Blvd Authorities have NASA Boulevard closed at Airport Boulevard for a suspicious package found on the road Tuesday afternoon. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2op1pnp Melbourne police, Orlando-Melbourne International Airport police and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to the scene.

