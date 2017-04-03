TooJay's, a restaurant known for its homemade, New York-deli closed its restaurant at Melbourne Square Mall at 1700 W. New Haven Ave. TooJay's closes at Melbourne Square mall TooJay's, a restaurant known for its homemade, New York-deli closed its restaurant at Melbourne Square Mall at 1700 W. New Haven Ave. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nC4Fsr MELBOURNE - TooJay's, a restaurant known for its homemade, New York-deli offerings has closed its operation at Melbourne Square mall. It was the only TooJay's in Brevard.

