TooJay's closes at Melbourne Square mall
TooJay's, a restaurant known for its homemade, New York-deli closed its restaurant at Melbourne Square Mall at 1700 W. New Haven Ave. TooJay's closes at Melbourne Square mall TooJay's, a restaurant known for its homemade, New York-deli closed its restaurant at Melbourne Square Mall at 1700 W. New Haven Ave. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nC4Fsr MELBOURNE - TooJay's, a restaurant known for its homemade, New York-deli offerings has closed its operation at Melbourne Square mall. It was the only TooJay's in Brevard.
