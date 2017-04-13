Saturday's fitness walk to tackle Mel...

Saturday's fitness walk to tackle Melbourne Causeway

Saturday's fitness walk to tackle Melbourne Causeway It's the final - for now - walk in the Health First Mayor's Fitness Challenge walks across Brevard County Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pbyl3D It's the final walk in this incredible series of walks across Brevard County cities and I sure hope you'll be able to make it. Melbourne Mayor Kathy Meehan - who has participated in walks in other communities - will lead the walk in her own city as the Health First Mayor's Fitness Challenge walks with FLORIDA TODAY come to a close.

