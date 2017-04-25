Rembrandts vs. roads in Brevard budget talks? Brevard Cultural Alliance supporters vigorously defend the public funds that go through the agency Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2phz5UG VIERA - Supporters of the Brevard Cultural Alliance this afternoon are expected to vigorously defend the public funds that go through the agency and provide support for numerous programs on the Space Coast. They're saying the programs that the alliance, or BCA, supports and organizes enrich the local schools and the community and also serve as a valuable recruitment tool for new labor talent and companies looking to move or expand on the Space Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.