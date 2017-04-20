Rare: Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Atlantic
Rare: Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Atlantic Yesterday, it was Subtropical Depression One. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pI86iX Today, it's Tropical Storm Arlene, a rare, April storm that the National Hurricane Center says should dissipate on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|Apr 19
|VeteransFor911Truth
|26
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|Apr 19
|Genghis Cohen
|6
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr 18
|spechler 666
|2
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Apr 16
|Madoff
|92
|Imagining the Holocaust
|Apr 16
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
|Anyone Knows Daphne Berard
|Apr 16
|Anonomyous
|1
|Burnt smell persists through Brevard
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC