Police: Melbourne Woman dares man to shoot him; he follows through Police say woman dared man to shoot as he held gun to her face Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oBQ5W3 A 23-year-old Melbourne man was arrested after police said he took a woman up on her dare to shoot her during an argument near a laundry room. Allen Harold Turner Jr. was charged with attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm after Melbourne police investigated a shooting that took place at Shull Manor Apartments off of University Boulevard on March 31. Police were called to Holmes Regional Medical Center to talk with a gunshot victim suffering from a wound to the upper left thigh, reports show.

