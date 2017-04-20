Police: Melbourne man on 'patrol' with concealed weapon booked into jail
Police: Melbourne man on 'patrol' with concealed weapon booked into jail Melbourne man tells officers he was on 'patrol' with short-barreled gun Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pGaYNd A Melbourne man who police said was parked alongside a darkened road after conducting a 'patrol' with a short-barrelled gun, was arrested. Harold Van Riper, 30, was charged with possession of a short barrel weapon and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, was taken into custody after Melbourne officers spotted his blue Honda parked south of Croton Road and Parkway Drive.
