Police: Burglary, theft numbers down in Melbourne
Police: Burglary, theft numbers down in Melbourne Melbourne police target neighborhood "hot zones" to curb crime Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q9Vt0m During the weekly data-driven approaches to crime and traffic safety, or DDACTS, briefing at the Melbourne Police Department, patrol lieutenants and sergeants, detectives, commanders and crime analysts take turns firing off things that they've learned on the streets. The reports weave together a picture of recent crime trends or spikes in violence in Melbourne.
