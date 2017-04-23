Photos: Melbourne Art Festival on Sunday
Franklin Long from Titusvile admires the paper mache fish of artist Jenny Stine, with fish everywhere in the booth and on his shirt. Beautiful weather and the new spread-out venue in Wickham Park helped make the Melbourne Art Festival a huge success this weekend.
