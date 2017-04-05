Photos: Honor Flight luncheon for veterans

Photos: Honor Flight luncheon for vet...

Sharing a laugh after the luncheon is Bill Gallagher, U.S. Navy veteran, with Harold Isbell and Bill Van Luyn, both U.S. Amry vets. Almost 180 veterans, spouses, and veteran supporters packed Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill in front of Melbourne Square Mall Tuesday for one of the Space Coast Honor Flight luncheons held throughout Brevard, and Sebastian.

Melbourne, FL

