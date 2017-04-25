Photos: Eau Gallie Blvd. still blue
Melbourne police reopened Eau Gallie Boulevard near Holland Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday after they investigated the spill of an agricultural pesticide used on golf courses. The nontoxic chemical used in pesticides turned the eastbound lane of Eau Gallie Blvd. blue near Holland St. The coloring will slowly fade away.
