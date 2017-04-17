Photos: Arrest mugshots 4-17-17 Ronald Sutherland, 60, of Merritt Island, charges: Trespass property not structure/conveyance. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oRy8lT Jissie Cohen, 35, of Melbourne, charges: Possession of controlled substance without prescription; possess / use drug paraphernalia; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.