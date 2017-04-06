Palm Bay market to serve Lipscomb Par...

Palm Bay market to serve Lipscomb Park 'food desert'

Thursday Read more: Florida Today

Palm Bay market to serve Lipscomb Park 'food desert' Wednesday night, the Palm Bay Planning and Zoning Board unanimously endorsed the future 6,000-square-foot Evans Center. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oN8EUe PALM BAY - Organizers believe the future Evans Center market will serve as a healthy oasis amid the U.S. Department of Agriculture-designated "food desert" along the Palm Bay-Melbourne border near Lipscomb Street Park.

