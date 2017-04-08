Outdoor burns discouraged as wildfire threat continues
Outdoor burns discouraged as wildfire threat continues The smell of burned trees, brush and other vegetation also remains. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nVMkXA The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a red flag warning Saturday in Brevard County and most of east and central Florida as the dry weather and parched land make the threat of wildfires linger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|4 hr
|simeon mogilevitch
|3
|Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard
|16 hr
|Drumpfelstein
|3
|Jews with College Degrees
|16 hr
|Gugenheimi
|8
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|16 hr
|Juif Fuchsworthy
|13
|Imagining the Holocaust
|Apr 5
|Herman Rosenblat
|1
|The Jew Behind Synthetic Heroin "Opioids"
|Apr 5
|Max Mermelstein
|1
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|Apr 5
|The Mongolian
|5
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC