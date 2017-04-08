Outdoor burns discouraged as wildfire...

Outdoor burns discouraged as wildfire threat continues

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Florida Today

Outdoor burns discouraged as wildfire threat continues The smell of burned trees, brush and other vegetation also remains. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nVMkXA The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a red flag warning Saturday in Brevard County and most of east and central Florida as the dry weather and parched land make the threat of wildfires linger.

