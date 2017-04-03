Monday, April 3rd, 2017
TODAY'S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . . A TSA screener in Atlanta, who was fired after she missed a loaded handgun in a passenger's carry-on bag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Mar 31
|Tom
|96
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Mar 29
|Milo Homodopolis
|37
|Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard
|Mar 29
|Sheriff Spawn
|1
|The Jewess of the Wolves a True Story
|Mar 29
|Mrs Rosenblat
|2
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|Mar 29
|Micks Mother
|9
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Mar 29
|Miltie Micklejewsky
|91
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|Mar 29
|Djughasvili
|4
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC