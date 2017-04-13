Melbourne man charged with solicitati...

Melbourne man charged with solicitation, child porn

Melbourne man charged with solicitation, child porn He was seeking sex with a child in March Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2orVzzO A Melbourne man accused to trying to have sex with a minor is also facing charges for child pornography, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Billy Leon Dyer, 77, of the 7600 of Candlewick Drive was charged with three counts of producing child pornography and attempted enticement of a child.

