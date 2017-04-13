Melbourne man charged with solicitation, child porn
Melbourne man charged with solicitation, child porn He was seeking sex with a child in March Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2orVzzO A Melbourne man accused to trying to have sex with a minor is also facing charges for child pornography, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Billy Leon Dyer, 77, of the 7600 of Candlewick Drive was charged with three counts of producing child pornography and attempted enticement of a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard
|Thu
|Sheriff Spawn
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|Thu
|Alan Dirtschortz
|9
|Jews with College Degrees
|Thu
|Hasbara Troll
|10
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|Thu
|Charlee Micklejewsky
|16
|Trump Another Jew Neocon Talmud Head
|Thu
|Drmpfelstein
|1
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr 12
|PULTE is a RICO
|1
|Imagining the Holocaust
|Apr 5
|Herman Rosenblat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC