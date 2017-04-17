A 3-year-old Melbourne boy was airlifted to a hospital Monday after he was found in the pool at his home, Brevard County Fire and Rescue officials said. Melbourne 3-year-old airlifted after being found in pool A 3-year-old Melbourne boy was airlifted to a hospital Monday after he was found in the pool at his home, Brevard County Fire and Rescue officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.