Man who pleaded guilty to molesting girls gets 32-year prison term
Following the tearful testimony of two young women who spoke of being molested about 20 years ago when they were aged 8 and 9, their abuser was sentenced to 32 years in prison. Robert Q. Maron, 48, sat with his head hung throughout most of the testimony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|Apr 5
|Trailer Trash
|12
|Imagining the Holocaust
|Apr 5
|Herman Rosenblat
|1
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|Apr 5
|PalmBeachFagin
|2
|Jews with College Degrees
|Apr 5
|Mogilevich
|7
|The Jew Behind Synthetic Heroin "Opioids"
|Apr 5
|Max Mermelstein
|1
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|Apr 5
|The Mongolian
|5
|Guess Who Tried to Murder the Pope?
|Apr 5
|Olin Colon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC