Man who pleaded guilty to molesting g...

Man who pleaded guilty to molesting girls gets 32-year prison term

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Following the tearful testimony of two young women who spoke of being molested about 20 years ago when they were aged 8 and 9, their abuser was sentenced to 32 years in prison. Robert Q. Maron, 48, sat with his head hung throughout most of the testimony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years Apr 5 Trailer Trash 12
Imagining the Holocaust Apr 5 Herman Rosenblat 1
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... Apr 5 PalmBeachFagin 2
Jews with College Degrees Apr 5 Mogilevich 7
The Jew Behind Synthetic Heroin "Opioids" Apr 5 Max Mermelstein 1
Bill Mick is a Closet Jew Apr 5 The Mongolian 5
Guess Who Tried to Murder the Pope? Apr 5 Olin Colon 3
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Brevard County was issued at April 07 at 8:11PM EDT

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC