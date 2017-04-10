Man sought in shooting of 13-year-old...

Man sought in shooting of 13-year-old arrested in Florida

Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania say a man being sought in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy through the bedroom window of his home has been arrested in Florida. State police in Berks County say 19-year-old Matthew Hale of Hereford Township is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

