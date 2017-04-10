Man sought in shooting of 13-year-old arrested in Florida
Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania say a man being sought in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy through the bedroom window of his home has been arrested in Florida. State police in Berks County say 19-year-old Matthew Hale of Hereford Township is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|17 hr
|Madoff
|92
|Imagining the Holocaust
|17 hr
|Simeon Mogilevich
|2
|Anyone Knows Daphne Berard
|21 hr
|Anonomyous
|1
|Burnt smell persists through Brevard
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard
|Apr 13
|Sheriff Spawn
|4
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|Apr 13
|Alan Dirtschortz
|9
|Jews with College Degrees
|Apr 13
|Hasbara Troll
|10
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC