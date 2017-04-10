Man charged after allegedly smuggling 5kg of cocaine at Melbourne Airport
A 33-year-old man, reported to be from Roxburgh Park, has been remanded in custody after being charged for allegedly smuggling 5 kilograms of cocaine through Melbourne International Airport. The man, who appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday, had arrived on a flight from Dubai on Friday night.
