Inmate commits suicide in Sharpes He was being held at the Brevard County Detention Center Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pbRS0y A 22-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell Friday morning, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. Brandon Charles Phillips had been at the Brevard County Detention Center in Sharpes since December, a when he was charged by Melbourne police with burglary and simple assault, according to records.

