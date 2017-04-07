Indian River Lagoon sales tax panel pushing transparency Steps include monitoring of progress of the cleanup work, formulating social media plan, starting to televise meetings Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ob9zPT Florida Institute of Technology graduate student Angelica Zamora-Duran is doing research on the effects of muck dredging projects on the Indian River Lagoon and Turkey Creek in Palm Bay. The citizens' advisory board tasked with oversight on spending of Brevard County's special sales tax for Indian River Lagoon restoration is taking steps to assure public confidence and transparency in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.