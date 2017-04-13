Gun in backpack at airport a 'mistake,' says Melbourne man Airport screeners found handgun in backpack Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pafUMR A Melbourne man was jailed Wednesday afternoon after a routine TSA screening at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport turned up a handgun in his backpack. The gun was discovered about 1 p.m. Wednesday after a TSA passenger screener spotted the Sig Sauer P938 handgun in the backpack as it went through an x-ray machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.