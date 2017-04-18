Get in on the stellar cosplay at Star Wars Celebration 2017 - CNET

Ever imagine what Leia Organa would look like as an X-Wing pilot? Christine Evans shows off her version of the look at Star Wars Celebration 2017, alongside Heather Mason as the "Undercover Boss"-themed Kylo Ren ; Travis Cowsill as Han Solo ; and Karen Robinson as General Leia. Christine's favorite Star Wars memory: After seeing it at age 5, she looked up in the sky for the Millennium Falcon to appear while riding in her parents' car.

