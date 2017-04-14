Forestry officials hope they can bull...

Forestry officials hope they can bulldoze their way to smoke solution

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Florida Today

Forestry officials hope they can bulldoze their way to smoke solution More equipment is available, but motorists should expect many more days of smoke, road closures Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pBAphZ Traffic in the smoke heading west on 520. Early Friday morning the Beachline was temporarily closed from 520 to I-95 due to smoke from surrounding brush fires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard Thu Sheriff Spawn 4
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... Thu Alan Dirtschortz 9
Jews with College Degrees Thu Hasbara Troll 10
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years Thu Charlee Micklejewsky 16
Trump Another Jew Neocon Talmud Head Thu Drmpfelstein 1
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... Apr 12 PULTE is a RICO 1
Imagining the Holocaust Apr 5 Herman Rosenblat 1
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Brevard County was issued at April 16 at 4:00AM EDT

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC