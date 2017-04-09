Fire burns 2-story house in Melbourne

Fire burns 2-story house in Melbourne

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Florida Today

Fire burns 2-story house in Melbourne Fire engines arriving at scene on Poinsettia Blvd. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nYvJ5B Flames burned a two-story house and surrounding vegetation Sunday night on Poinsettia Boulevard, off U.S. 192 east of Dairy Road near the Melbourne Square mall. Melbourne and Brevard County Fire Rescue engines jammed the narrow side street, and Florida Power & Light personnel responded to arching power lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... 9 hr simeon mogilevitch 3
Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard 20 hr Drumpfelstein 3
Jews with College Degrees 20 hr Gugenheimi 8
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years 20 hr Juif Fuchsworthy 13
Imagining the Holocaust Apr 5 Herman Rosenblat 1
The Jew Behind Synthetic Heroin "Opioids" Apr 5 Max Mermelstein 1
Bill Mick is a Closet Jew Apr 5 The Mongolian 5
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC