Fire burns 2-story house in Melbourne
Fire burns 2-story house in Melbourne Fire engines arriving at scene on Poinsettia Blvd. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nYvJ5B Flames burned a two-story house and surrounding vegetation Sunday night on Poinsettia Boulevard, off U.S. 192 east of Dairy Road near the Melbourne Square mall. Melbourne and Brevard County Fire Rescue engines jammed the narrow side street, and Florida Power & Light personnel responded to arching power lines.
