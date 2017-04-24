FightLite Announces Jesse James Firearms License Agreement
FightLite Industries, the small arms division of ARES Defense Systems Inc. is pleased to announce that Jesse James Firearms Unlimited, LLC entered into a non-exclusive License Agreement with ARES Defense Systems, Inc. at the beginning of 2017 that grants Jesse James certain rights to manufacture firearms under a patent owned by ARES Defense. Under the general terms of the Agreement, Jesse James is licensed and authorized by ARES Defense to manufacture and sell rifles that rely on some of the technology and the patent common to the ARES Defense and FightLite Industries SCR .
