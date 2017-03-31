Embraer delivers its 400th Phenom 300 jet Embraer hits milestone with delivery of Phenom 300 Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nIDUoE MELBOURNE - It was good timing for Dan Randolph, founder and chief executive officer of the new Naples-based EliteJets.com. He wanted to bolster his fledgling fleet with Embraer business jets and the Phenom 300 delivered to him on Friday was the jet manufacturer's 400th delivery.

