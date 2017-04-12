DUI motorcylist drove to bar after striking pedestrian Woman lost her left leg after the hit-and-run in Palm Bay Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oYZ83O A motorcyclist accused of striking a pedestrian and severing her leg drove back to the same bar he had been drinking at earlier that day, according to his arrest affidavit. Martin Marlo Kraft, 57, of the 6900 block of Idlewylde Circle, Melbourne, struck a woman on U.S. 1 near Kirkland Road in Palm Bay about 8:45 p.m. Friday, police said.

