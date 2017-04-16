Business Briefs: Space Coast Human Re...

Business Briefs: Space Coast Human Resources Conference

The South Brevard Society for Human Resource Management and the Space Coast Human Resource Association will hold thes 2017 Human Resources Conference from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Crowne Plaza Oceanfront, beachside Melbourne.. The speakers list includes Andy Hament and Louis Wilson, partners at FordHarrison law firm; Jim Stroud, global head of sourcing/recruiting at Randstad Sourceright; Lori Kleiman, managing director of HR Topics; Lynda Weatherman, president and chief executive officer of the Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast; and Michael J. Farrell, the Miami district director of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

