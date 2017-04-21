Brevard Newsmakers

Caprice Atwell, managing broker for the Melbourne office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty recently noted Connie Van Deventer for 30 years of "exceptional work and dedication." In addition to her newest role at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty as the branch administrator, Van Deventere has also served in several key positions during her tenure with the Melbourne office since 1987.

