Brevard Newsmakers

Brevard Newsmakers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Florida Today

Caprice Atwell, managing broker for the Melbourne office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty recently noted Connie Van Deventer for 30 years of "exceptional work and dedication." In addition to her newest role at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty as the branch administrator, Van Deventere has also served in several key positions during her tenure with the Melbourne office since 1987.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Apr 19 VeteransFor911Truth 26
Bill Mick is a Closet Jew Apr 19 Genghis Cohen 6
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... Apr 18 spechler 666 2
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Apr 16 Madoff 92
Imagining the Holocaust Apr 16 Simeon Mogilevich 2
Anyone Knows Daphne Berard Apr 16 Anonomyous 1
News Burnt smell persists through Brevard Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 3
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Brevard County was issued at April 23 at 3:04AM EDT

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC