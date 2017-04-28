Bomb squad finds nothing suspicious in Melbourne
Bomb squad finds nothing suspicious in Melbourne The 600 block of Old Oak Street was closed while the sheriff's bomb squad investigated. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qetoow MELBOURNE - A bomb squad has determined a suspicious item found in Melbourne wasn't a destructive device, said Melbourne police officials.
