Body found at McDonald's in West Melbourne still not identified
The remains of a man were found in a blue van in the parking lot at the fast food restaurant last week Body found at McDonald's in West Melbourne still not identified The remains of a man were found in a blue van in the parking lot at the fast food restaurant last week Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2plBptH West Melbourne police roped off a van in a McDonald's parking lot after a caller found a body inside West Melbourne police were still attempting to verify the identity of the man whose badly decomposed body apparently sat several days in van parked outside of a McDonald's restaurant.
