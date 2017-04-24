'Blue highway' mystery reported in Me...

'Blue highway' mystery reported in Melbourne

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Florida Today

Mystery spill turns Eau Gallie Boulevard blue Melbourne police are trying to determine the origin of the 'blue substance' coating roadways Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2petz5m Melbourne police issued a traffic alert and warned motorists to expect delays as they investigated the source of the mysterious spill. The roads affected, Eau Gallie Boulevard and Holland Street, remain opened to traffic but Melbourne officers are standing watch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Iheart Media Looming on Bankruptcy 3 hr Bob Pittman 8
The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ... Mon Sherrif isAbsent 10
Review: Psychic Readings By Doris (Feb '10) Mon ninja101 19
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Apr 19 VeteransFor911Truth 26
Bill Mick is a Closet Jew Apr 19 Genghis Cohen 6
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... Apr 18 spechler 666 2
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Apr 16 Madoff 92
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC