BDB: The Space Coast is back in bu$ine$$, Buzz Aldrin is a boss and R.I.P. Dandelion crayon Space tourism is on the up and up, astronaut Buzz Aldrin flies with the Thunderbirds and Crayola retires Dandelion Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nA5Fh0 BDB: The Space Coast is back in bu$ine$$, Buzz Aldrin is a boss and R.I.P. Dandelion crayon In a historic first for the company and the industry, SpaceX launched and landed a "flight proven," or refurbished, Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center. The Space Coast is back in business , baby! Sure, we aren't back to the Space Shuttle days when crowds in the thousands gathered along the banks of the Indian River, cameras in hand, waiting for launch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.