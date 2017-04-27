All of Brevard's RadioShack stores to close
All of Brevard's RadioShack stores to close After filing bankruptcy, RadioShack will close all of its Brevard stores Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pqIFV9 Following a bankruptcy announcement in March, RadioShack is in the process of shutting down stores nationwide. Six of those stores are here in Brevard - and all six have either already closed up shop or will in the coming months.
