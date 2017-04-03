Afternoon storms and a hot day ahead for Volusia, Flagler

Spring storms have arrived, forecasters say, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday in Volusia County and a 60 percent chance in Flagler. When it's not raining, the skies should be partly sunny with a high near 84. But storms are likely after 2 p.m., forecasters say, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

