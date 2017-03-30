Woman threatens Melbourne clerk after 'old, dirty jar of pennies,' rejected, police say
'Old, dirty jar' of pennies rejected, Melbourne store clerk threatened, police say The clerk said the amount was too much for the store to accept. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nCHzEE Melbourne police say they have been tipped off to the possible identity of a woman who tried to pay for goods using what authorities described as an 'old, dirty jar of pennies,' before getting into an argument and threatening to kill the store clerk when he rejected the payment method.
Read more at Florida Today.
