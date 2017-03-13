With Innovation in Mind, Embraer Turns to the Tech Industry

Embraer is turning to Silicon Valley and tech startups to develop its next generation of airliners, business jets and more. Embraer says it is forming "innovation teams" in Silicon Valley and in Boston to explore business collaborations with tech startups, investors, academia and corporations, as it looks to develop its next generation of airliners, business jets and perhaps new types of aircraft that we can only guess at.

