White House Cheers Numbers On Jobs, Border Crossings
President Trump holds a rally on Feb. 18 in Melbourne, Fla. The president is touting new numbers this week: jobs are up, illegal border crossings are down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|17 hr
|Brietbart
|2
|Schvartzer Jew Hater Ehhhh Arrested
|Fri
|Ehud
|3
|Ignore Melbourne Topix
|Fri
|Dick Blewemall
|2
|Is Bill Mick a White Man? (Aug '14)
|Thu
|Ben Stein
|50
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Thu
|Micklejewsky
|31
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|Thu
|Officer Corrupke
|23
|Trump Says Jews Committing False Flags
|Thu
|Milio Homodopolis
|14
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC