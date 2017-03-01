Wawa wins approval in downtown Melbou...

Wawa wins approval in downtown Melbourne on U.S. 1

Wawa wins approval in downtown Melbourne on U.S. 1 Wawa plans to demolish five buildings across a city block, then build a convenience store with 16 fueling stations. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lxkLm7 Wawa hopes to build a 6,119-square-foot convenience store with 16 fueling stations at U.S. 1 and Strawbridge Avenue in downtown Melbourne.

