Victims named in Duette plane crash
UPDATE: The Manatee County Sheriff's office has released the names of the victims of Saturday's Plane Crash in Duette in Northeastern Manatee county. Detectives have tentatively identified the victims of plane crash as David B. Muchler, DOB 12/6/1958 and Robert "Bob" Redfern, DOB 12/2/1926.
